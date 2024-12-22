J&K News: NIA Chargesheets 2 In Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Arms & Explosives Seizure Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted two accused in a J&K arms and explosives seizure case linked with the banned terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). The chargesheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against Waheed Ul Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which explosives, arms, ammunition, etc. were recovered, and another accused Mubashir Maqbool Mir. Both the charge-sheeted accused were in contact with their Pakistan-based HM handlers.

The seizure of the explosives, arms, and other incriminating material took place on 30th June 2024 at a ‘naka’ (checkpoint) set up by security forces at Machipora, Rashidabad, in district Baramulla. The security personnel signalled the vehicle, driven by Waheed, to stop, but the driver tried to flee the spot and was nabbed. A search of his car and his person had then led to the seizure.

During the investigation, the driver disclosed his links with HM, for whom he was working as an overground worker (OGW). Further searches at Waheed’s house in Mujgung, Srinagar, led to the recovery of some more incriminating materials. The probe also led to the identification of Mubashir Maqbool Mir as a conspirator in the case, and he was also subsequently arrested. It was further revealed during the investigation that Mubashir was also providing financial assistance to the accused.

Investigations in the case RC-6/2024/NIA/JMU are continuing as part of NIA’s attempts to unveil the entire conspiracy and ascertain the intended destination of the arms and other materials.