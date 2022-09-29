NewsIndia
UDHAMPUR BUS BLAST

J&K: NIA team reaches Udhampur to take over the probe in twin blasts

A blast in a bus parked at a stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning, the second within a few hours, sent security agencies in a tizzy as they sounded a high alert.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Udhampur, J&K
  • Two blasts occurred within a gap of eight hours in the Udhampur district
  • The incidents occurred just days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit

Trending Photos

J&K: NIA team reaches Udhampur to take over the probe in twin blasts

Jammu: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to take over the probe of mysterious twin blasts in which two people were injured. A blast in a bus parked at a stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning, the second within a few hours, sent security agencies in a tizzy as they sounded a high alert.

Two blasts occurred within a gap of eight hours in the Udhampur district at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Two people were injured in the blast on Wednesday night that occurred in Domail Chowk of Udhampur in a bus parked near a petrol filling station. The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 6 am on Thursday but no one was injured, the police said.

The bus on which the second blast occurred had come from Basantgarh in Udhampur district and was on night halt at the bus stand. It was scheduled to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.

Also Read: ‘Twin bomb blast at Udhampur bus stand within 8 hours’: ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) told the reporters that two back-to-back blasts occurred in Udhampur within a radius of two kilometres.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that these were IED blasts," the ADGP said, adding that the police cannot rule out the use of sticky bombs in these twin explosions.

The incidents occurred just days ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah starting October 4. He was supposed to embark on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 30 and hold public meetings in Rajouri on October 1 and Baramulla on October 2. However, the visit was rescheduled.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

udhampur bus blastJammu and Kashmir blastUdhampurJammu and KashmirNIA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022