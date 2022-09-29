‘Twin bomb blast at Udhampur bus stand within 8 hours’: ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh

New Delhi: The Udhampur bus stand witnessed twin explosions within 8 hours. Police believe it was an IED, but the use of a sticky bomb cannot be ruled out. Jammu police chief ADGP Mukesh Singh visited the twin blast site and obtained firsthand information about the incident. NIA teams arrive at the two explosion sites and are expected to take over the investigation. Singh told reporters on the scene that two blasts with a two-kilometre radius occurred in Udhampur. “Preliminary investigations suggest that these were IED blasts,” he said. When asked if sticky bombs could have been used in the explosions, ADGP Singh stated that police cannot rule out the possibility of sticky bombs being used in the twin explosions.

“We are exploring and working on some old leads. Army teams, BDS and teams from other agencies have reached the sites of explosions,” he said. The first blast took place at 10:30 pm on Wednesday in a Basantghar bound bus that was parked near a petrol station in the Domail area of Udhampur town. The second blast occurred in a parked bus at General Bus Stand Udhampur at 6 am on Thursday. Police said that two persons have received minor injuries and are stable.

Meanwhile, official sources said that NIA experts have also reached the Udhampur explosion sites and samples have been taken for investigations. “The NIA may likely take over the probe,” he said. Earlier this year in march a sticky bomb explosion happened in salathia Chowk Udhampur in this area explosion 1 person was killed and 16 others were injured. Later police cracked that case and also arrested three persons.