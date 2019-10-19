J&K: Panchayat members pin hope on BDC elections for development of rural areas

Kathua: As the state of Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness first-ever Block Development Council (BDC) elections being held on October 24, panchayat members hope that pace of development will further be enhanced after the polls.

Speaking to ANI, Shubhkarni, Sarpanch of Panchayat Halka Badala said: "We are happy that Sarpanchs will get to learn new things. BDC elections are being conducted for the first time. We hope after BDC election more development will take place in the region."

BDC elections will be held in 310 blocks on October 24 and the counting of votes will take place the same day.

Live TV

Madhu Sharma, Sarpanch of Amala Panchayat says that BDC election is special. "Women are also taking part. Now, the money will be utilised in a good way. Earlier, money used to get wasted," she said. As many as 172 seats are reserved for SC, ST and women.

"We thank the government for BDC election. I think this will become an engine of development. Now, people will directly reach out to Sarpanch and BDC chairman for grass-root development," Om Prakash, another Sarpanch said.