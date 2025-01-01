Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K Police Arrest Four JeM Terrorist Associates In Awantipora; Incriminating Material Recovered

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2025, 11:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Police in Awantipora, along with security forces, have arrested four terrorist associates belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the Tral area.

In an official statement, the police said, "The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik, son of Farooq Ahmad Naik, a resident of Tral Payeen; Umar Nazir Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Kuchmulla; Inayat Firdoos Rather, son of Firdoos Ahmad Rather, a resident of Tral Payeen; and Salman Nazir Lone, son of Nazir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Kounserbal Tral. Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession."

It is worth noting that all the arrested individuals were involved in providing logistical support and transporting arms and ammunition to active terrorists of the banned terror outfit JeM in the Tral and Awantipora areas.

A case has been registered at Police Station Tral under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.

