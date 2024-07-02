J&K Police Arrests Terrorist Associated With Lashkar-e-Toiba 

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles on Tuesday arrested a Terrorist associate affiliated with the LeT/TRF outfit along with arms, and ammunition in Baramulla district, police said.

“Police, along with Army 46 RR, arrested a militant associate linked with banned terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition from his possession at Eco Park Crossing, Baramulla,” officials said.

“Acting on specific input about terrorist movement in the Eco Park Crossing area, a joint patrol was conducted by Baramulla Police and Army 46 RR. During the patrol, a suspicious person was observed approaching the team on foot. When the suspect saw the police and security forces, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended by the alert patrol team,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Preliminary questioning identified the suspect as Shakir Ahmad Lone, son of Ab Rashid, a resident of Dangerpora Sheeri. From his personal search and disclosure, recoveries including a pistol, a magazine, 8 pistol rounds and 3 hand grenades, were made,” the statement reads.

The accused also revealed that he is in touch with a Pakistan-based terrorist handler and was planning to carry out a terror attack in Baramulla town, according to the statement.

The case has been registered under sections UA(P) Activities and the Arms Act in Baramulla police station.

