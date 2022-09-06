NewsIndia
J&K POLICE

J&K police averts major tragedy, recovers over 30 KG IED in Srinagar

A joint ops was launched by Police & 50RR based on a specific input regarding presence of militants in Khanmoh area of Srinagar. During search of Orchards area, an IED weighing 30-35Kgs was recovered. 

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A joint ops was launched based on input of presence of militants in Khanmoh area
  • During search of Orchards area, an IED weighing 30-35Kgs was recovered
  • Bomb disposal squad called on spot

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Srinagar district, successfully averting a major tragedy. Taking to Twitter, J&K Police said: "On a specific input regarding presence of militants in Khanmoh area of Srinagar, a joint ops was launched by Police & 50RR. During search of Orchards area, an IED weighing 30-35Kgs recovered. Bomb disposal squad called on spot. IED is being destroyed in situ".

 

Also Read: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The encounter broke out in South Kashmir’s Pushkar Kanilwan village between terrorists and the security forces which resulted in the killing of two Hizbul terrorists.

The security forces had earlier launched a cordon and search operation in the Pushkari Kanilwan area of Anantnag district following information about the presence of terrorists there.

(With IANS inputs)

