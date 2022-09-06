Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The encounter broke out in South Kashmir’s Pushkari Kanilwan village between terrorists and the security forces whih resulted in the killing of two Hizbul terrorists

The security forces had earlier launched a cordon and search operation in Pushkari Kanilwan area of Anantnag district following information about presence of terrorists there.

Encounter underway at the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag. Two terrorists killed. Police and security forces are on the job: Jammu and Kashmir Police



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time)

A police official said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces which retaliated strongly. Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle, the official said, adding the duo was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA soldier Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora," Additional DGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed around 94 encounters this year which resulted in killing of 150 terrorists. 38 among the killed terrorists were Pakistani nationals. 21 civilians were also killed this year in various terror-related incidents while security forces lost 20 soldiers in various attacks and encounters.