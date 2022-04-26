Kulgam: Police on Tuesday (April 26) claimed to have busted a Hizbul Muzahideen terrorist module by arresting three of its associates, who were also involved in the killing of Panch in Kulpora village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. A police spokesperson in a statement said, "On March 2 terrorist shot dead a Panch namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar of Kulpora Kulgam. In this regard, investigation got conducted through a special investigation team."

During investigation, it was learnt that an active terrorist of Hizb namely Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Cheki Desend Yaripora had received directions from terrorist handlers based in Pakistan to target the panchayat members of Kulgam.

On their directions, he identified the target and gave direction accordingly to active militant namely Raja Nadeem Rather resident of Ashmuji to execute the act with the support of their associates namely Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather.

The spokesperson further said that the directions included conducting recce of the Panch's presence, arranging transport and providing logistics to execute the terror act.

After strenuous efforts, Kulgam police arrested above mentioned terrorist associates involved in this terror crime and seized 02 Grenades and 1 Pistol with 08 Rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that the said module is linked with already busted (HM) militant module involved in the killing of sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir resident of Audoora Kulgam on 11th March of this year, he said.

The investigation of the case is going on and based on the investigation more arrests and recoveries are also expected. Efforts are on to neutralise the active terrorists involved in this heinous crime, reads the statement.



Live TV