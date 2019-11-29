J&K Police busts six terror modules, arrests 28 overground workers in one month

New Delhi: Six terror modules have been busted and 28 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the past one month. The coordinated efforts by the forces have mounted tremendous pressure on terrorists and their OGWs.

Intensifying its fight against terrorists, J&K Police, along with the Indian Army and other security forces, has taken various steps in the Kashmir valley.

Recently, Awantipora police busted a terror module with the arrest of three persons involved in putting up threat posters in Ladoo area of the district. Posters of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were recovered from their possession.

Two OGWs were also arrested by Ganderbal police from Naranag area. Arms, ammunitions were also recovered from their possession.

Live TV

With the coordinated efforts by the other forces, the Sopore police had busted a huge module by arresting 10 OGWs of LeT and four other OGWs. Incriminating materials were also recovered from the arrested terrorists who had threatened the general public.

Similarly, six OGWs of LeT poster module was also busted. They were involved in arson incidents and publishing threat posters in the area. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the possession of the OGWs arrested at Bypass Crossing.

In another major operation in November, the Pulwama police busted a module of militant associates responsible for carrying out blasts in the area by arresting four OGWs. The arrested persons were involved in the IED blast in Arihal area of Pulwama.

Last week, the Baramulla Police had foiled an attempt to target the recruitment process of Special Police Officers (SPOs) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Four OGWs were arrested along with grenades. The arrested persons had procured the grenades with a motive to attack recruitment rally of SPOs in the district. By the arrest of these OGWs, a big terror incident was foiled.