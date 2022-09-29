J&K Police deploys drone cameras for 24x7 aerial surveillance in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have gone high-tech and are keeping a 24/7 vigil across Srinagar city. High-tech cameras fixed on drones have been placed across Srinagar city at various locations monitoring the situation day and night. The drones according to Jammu and Kashmir Police would not be visible from the ground but have been deployed across Srinagar city including the most sensitive areas. To keep a close eye on the anti-social elements and terror activities in Srinagar city, Jammu Kashmir Police has started using these high-tech drones to keep a vigil 24/7.

''Aerial surveillance is being carried out using modern drones with high-resolution cameras in suspected localities of Srinagar to look for anti-socials, criminals, terrorists and OGWs. These may not be visible from ground but be assured that life, property of citizens will be safeguarded,'' said Srinagar Police in a Tweet.

Our Aerial Surveillance teams are keeping vigilant watch looking for criminals, absconders etc. using high resolution cameras. This clip is from a public space in downtown. The surveillance is in public areas only, so as to ensure privacy. pic.twitter.com/mSsE41r3tH September 26, 2022

The drones will help the security forces in Srinagar's downtown area where due to traffic jams, the continuous surveillance by security forces becomes difficult. The security forces have already been using these drones during encounters at various locations to track the movement of terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Police say the surveillance is happening in the public areas only to ensure the privacy of people.

Jammu and Kashmir Police would be monitoring the footage taken by these drone cameras in real-time from a central control room.