J&K Police In Action: Cops Attach Properties In Anantnag, Awantipora In Crackdown Against Drugs & Terrorism

In a massive crackdown against drug trafficking and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, police in Anantnag and Awantipora have seized properties in two different incidents. In Anantnag, police sprang into action against drug trafficking and financial networks pertaining to it and attached the double-story residential house of Khurshid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar, resident of Satkipora.

Built on 1 Kanal of land, the property is valued at approximately ₹1 crore. It was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The house has been linked to proceeds of drug trafficking. The accused is implicated in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at Police Station Srigufwara, involving the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances.

The action aims to deter criminal activities and protect society from the adverse effects of drug abuse. The police urge citizens to support their efforts in creating a drug-free society and reiterate their resolve to take stringent legal actions against those involved in drug-related crimes.

In Awantipora, police attached property of a terror handler based in Pakistan, worth lakhs in Tral. One immovable property (04 Marlas) land situated at Syedabad Pastoona Tral worth 80 lakhs belonging to a terror handler based in Pakistan, namely Mubashir Ahmad S/o Ghulam Nabi Dar R/o Syedabad Pastuna Tral, was attached by Police Awantipora.

The action was taken under section 25 of the UAPA Act. The property was identified as belonging to terror handlers during an investigation/enquiry carried out by the police. It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan-based terrorist handler Mubashir Ahmad is involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition and activating local terror networks.

In the decisive steps taken by police in Anantnag and Awantipora, they have displayed their commitment to eradicating the drug menace to dismantle the economic framework supporting illegal narcotics trade and combat terror activities.