J&k Police recover arms, ammunition in Kupwara, accused escaped

Srinagar: In a joint police-army operation, Jammu Kashmir Police claimed to have recovered a pistol, two grenades, and other ammunition from a house in Panjtaran Karnah in the border district of Kupwara in north Kashmir. SSP Kupwara states “Based on specific information regarding possession of illegal arms and ammunition concealed by one Rafaqat Hussain Shah son of Syed Akbar Shah resident of Panjtaran Karnah in his house, a joint search operation was launched by Police and (army’s) 6-JAKRIF,” police states.

He added “During the search operation, a pistol and other ammunition were recovered from the house. The recoveries include one Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines, 16 Pistol ammunitions, two Hand Grenades, and two Detonators,” “However taking advantage of the darkness the accused managed to escape. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him”. Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation was taken up.