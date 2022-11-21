topStoriesenglish
J&k Police recover arms, ammunition in Kupwara, accused escaped

Jammu and Kashmir Police have claimed to recover arms and ammunition in a joint operation by the security forces. But as it was night, the accused took advantage of the darkness and fled away

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The search operation is on for the accused that fled away
  • In a joint search operation by security forces in J&K arms and ammunition were found

Srinagar: In a joint police-army operation, Jammu Kashmir Police claimed to have recovered a pistol, two grenades, and other ammunition from a house in Panjtaran Karnah in the border district of Kupwara in north Kashmir. SSP Kupwara states “Based on specific information regarding possession of illegal arms and ammunition concealed by one Rafaqat Hussain Shah son of Syed Akbar Shah resident of Panjtaran Karnah in his house, a joint search operation was launched by Police and (army’s) 6-JAKRIF,” police states. 

He added “During the search operation, a pistol and other ammunition were recovered from the house. The recoveries include one Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines, 16 Pistol ammunitions, two Hand Grenades, and two Detonators,” “However taking advantage of the darkness the accused managed to escape. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him”. Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation was taken up. 

