Pune Truck Accident: ‘Issue to be discussed with Nitin Gadkari to make this road accident free,’ says NCP leader Supriya Sule

Pune: According to a police official, the driver of the truck that collided with several vehicles on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune district and caused a pile-up had apparently switched off its engine on a bridge slope, resulting in the accident. According to a Regional Transport Office (RTO) investigation into the accident, turning off the engine affects the vehicle's braking ability, which may have resulted in the truck colliding with other vehicles on the bridge slope on Sunday. A truck lost control on the downward slope of the Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune late Sunday evening, damaging at least 24 vehicles.

NCP leader Supriye Sule on Pune truck accident

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, a Lok Sabha member from the Pune district, paid a visit to the accident site on Monday. Sule stated in a tweet that she spoke with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), police, and the National Highway Authority of India officials. "They all will visit the spot to assess it and taking that report, we will meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discuss what measures can be taken to make this road accident free," she tweeted. She believes that making the Road Safety Act more effective is essential.

Truck driver fled from the spot

The absconding truck driver, identified as Maniram Yadav, was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. According to police, the driver fled the scene of the accident and was being sought. Sunil Pawar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated, "The probe by the RTO indicates that the truck driver might have switched off the engine by turning off the ignition while on the slope. If the engine is switched off, it affects the vehicle's braking ability. That is how the truck might have gone hitting the vehicles on the slope." The truck was from Tamil Nadu and was heavily loaded with some goods, he said.

Also Read: Major accident on Pune Highway: Over 40 vehicles damaged after truck loses control; 8 hospitalised

Truck rammed into his car

A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, had said the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in turn hit some other vehicles leading to the pile-up. "Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately, nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said.

Also Read: 'Savarkar HELPED Nathuram Godse to find a gun to KILL Bapu': Great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi makes BIG claim

"Citizens also need to follow all the traffic rules. If there are service roads, good footpaths, and traffic rules are followed, it will definitely help reduce the accidents," Sule tweeted. She said it is necessary for the PMC to make a service road at this place (the accident spot), but it has not been done. "At the same time, it is also necessary to take measures to reduce the slope at the spot with the help of experts," she said.

(With PTI inputs)