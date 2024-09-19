J&K Polls: In Srinagar, PM Modi Promises Statehood, Terrorism Free Kashmir

PM Modi In J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday for a second visit in less than a week's time, launched a scathing attack on three families, Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis, saying that they had ruined democracy and kashmiriyat.

He said, “These three families have caused fear and uncertainty to people of J&K. They have bought distraction to Jammu Kashmir, and for the last 35 years they built their homes and gave miseries to common people, but my mission is to take out Jammu Kashmir from this family politics."

PM Modi visited Srinagar to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the second phase of polling in the Union Territory.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a warm welcome at Sher Kashmir cricket stadium, where crowds chanted slogans “Modi Modi" and Modi hai to Mumkin hai." Responding to the crowd, the Prime Minister said that this is Naya Kashmir and my brothers and sisters shouting Khushamdeed PM (welcome PM). "I am thankful to you all from the core of my heart,” he said.

He waved at the crowd from the stage and greeted them in Kashmiri. “Myanin Saarni Keashren bayan, te benin chu mayne tarfe namaskaar" (Namaskaar to all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters), he said.

While addressing a poll rally, the Prime Minister also heaped praise for their participation in the first phase of elections held in south Kashmir. He lauded and congratulated people who voted yesterday in the first phase of assembly polls; he said it was not less than a festival of democracy; people voted by heart without any fear.

“It was encouraging that people of Kashmir are trusting the electoral process, and a huge number of people voted. People of Kashmir are writing a new chapter, which is of development, peace, and prosperity,” he added.

During the rally, PM Modi continued his attack on the regional parties in the J&K and the Congress. “These parties are responsible for ditching youth and giving them a dark future," he added.

"These parties—NC, PDP, and Congress—are responsible for torching the schools. They destroyed the future of youth,” PM Modi said. He also stated that in the last 35 years, 3 thousand days Kashmir observed a strike.

PM Modi said that it's up to the people what they want. "Do you want back the old regime where fear, strikes, and terrorism stopped the pace of this paradise, or do they want to continue with development, peace, and prosperity?" he asked. He also appealed people to come out and vote heavily in the second phase and make the saffron party candidates victorious for better and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the large crowd, PM Modi asserted that the BJP has promised the restoration of statehood to J&K, and it will be done by the saffron party only.

Following his address in Srinagar, PM Modi departed for Katra. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are being held in three phases. The first phase of polling was held on September 18. The voting in phases two and three will take place on September 25 and October 1, respectively. The results will be announced on October 8.