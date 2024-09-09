J&K Polls: Independent Candidates Give Sleepless Nights To PDP, JKNC, May Play Kingmaker

A significant surge in independent candidates contesting the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is creating uncertainty for the region's established political parties, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). After nearly four decades, independent candidates are entering the electoral fray in large numbers, with many experts predicting that they could play a pivotal role in government formation.

Political analysts highlight the importance of these candidates in the evolving political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. Rashid Rahil, a political expert, emphasized that this is the first time since 1986 that such a substantial number of independents are contesting. "It's a great sign of democracy. When the vote divides, these independent candidates will have a very important role in making the next government," Rahil said.

The surge in independents is evident, with 214 candidates running without major party backing in the first two phases of the election. This accounts for 44% of all contestants, raising the prospect of independents emerging as kingmakers in a post-poll scenario. Among them are candidates associated with the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), led by jailed Member of Parliament Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh. The AIP has fielded 26 candidates in the first two phases alone.

While the rise of independents is being hailed by some as a positive sign of democratic engagement, leaders from the JKNC and PDP are viewing this development with caution. Both Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, heads of JKNC and PDP respectively, have raised concerns about the motives behind these independent campaigns. They allege that many of these candidates, including those from AIP, are proxies for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking to divide votes in key constituencies.

Omar Abdullah expressed suspicion after a jailed candidate filed papers to run against him in Ganderbal. "I always suspected that Delhi would try to silence me, but I never anticipated they would go this far," Abdullah remarked, hinting at external influences attempting to manipulate the election process.

Mehbooba Mufti echoed these concerns, cautioning voters against what she sees as a coordinated effort by the BJP to undermine regional parties. "The BJP’s proxies failed in the parliamentary elections, and now the Center has put jailed Rashid’s AIP on the forefront, along with other independents," Mufti said. She urged voters to back the PDP, JKNC, and Congress if they want to "save Jammu and Kashmir."

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for the first phase of assembly elections, the presence of a large number of independents is reshaping the political dynamic, leaving regional parties scrambling to secure their traditional support bases while warning voters of potential external influences. The extent of the impact these independents will have remains to be seen, but their role in government formation is expected to be crucial.