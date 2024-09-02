J&K Polls: Ram Madhav Has Good Connections With PDP, Says Omar Abdullah

BJP leader Ram Madhav’s return to J&K during these Assembly polls signals his reopening of channels with previous BJP partners in the region, said National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.

Omar mentioned that Madhav has maintained a close relationship with the PDP and appears to still be in touch with the party. “He was the man behind stitching the PDP-BJP alliance in 2015,” he noted.

Regarding Hurriyat leader Salim Gillani joining the PDP, Omar said that it is evident there has been a shift in ideology among some in the separatist camp, as they are now stepping forward to participate in elections. Omar reiterated that his party has always opposed violence and advocated for resolving issues within the constitutional framework.

Omar Abdullah was accompanying Gujjar leader Mehar Ali, the son of National Conference senior leader and Member of Parliament Mian Altaf. Mehar Ali filed his nomination papers from the Kangan Assembly, and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed confidence in Mehar’s victory, highlighting that the family’s fourth generation is now participating in elections.

“With Mehar Ali, it will be the Mian family’s fourth generation taking part in elections from Kangan. I am confident he will follow in the footsteps of his ancestors and father in serving the people and carrying forward the legacy,” Omar said while accompanying Mehar to the office of the Returning Officer, where he filed his nomination papers.