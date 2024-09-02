Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2787063https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-polls-ram-madhav-has-good-connections-with-pdp-says-omar-abdullah-2787063.html
NewsIndia
J&K ELECTION 2024

J&K Polls: Ram Madhav Has Good Connections With PDP, Says Omar Abdullah

Omar mentioned that Madhav has maintained a close relationship with the PDP and appears to still be in touch with the party. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 09:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K Polls: Ram Madhav Has Good Connections With PDP, Says Omar Abdullah

BJP leader Ram Madhav’s return to J&K during these Assembly polls signals his reopening of channels with previous BJP partners in the region, said National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.

Omar mentioned that Madhav has maintained a close relationship with the PDP and appears to still be in touch with the party. “He was the man behind stitching the PDP-BJP alliance in 2015,” he noted.

Regarding Hurriyat leader Salim Gillani joining the PDP, Omar said that it is evident there has been a shift in ideology among some in the separatist camp, as they are now stepping forward to participate in elections. Omar reiterated that his party has always opposed violence and advocated for resolving issues within the constitutional framework.

Omar Abdullah was accompanying Gujjar leader Mehar Ali, the son of National Conference senior leader and Member of Parliament Mian Altaf. Mehar Ali filed his nomination papers from the Kangan Assembly, and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed confidence in Mehar’s victory, highlighting that the family’s fourth generation is now participating in elections.

“With Mehar Ali, it will be the Mian family’s fourth generation taking part in elections from Kangan. I am confident he will follow in the footsteps of his ancestors and father in serving the people and carrying forward the legacy,” Omar said while accompanying Mehar to the office of the Returning Officer, where he filed his nomination papers.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?