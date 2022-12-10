topStoriesenglish
J&K: Pulwama administration demolishes terrorist's house on government land

The district administration said that the two-story house of Jaish commander Ashiq Nengroo was built on encroached government land.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pulwama: In an anti-encroachment drive administration demolished a two-story house of Jaish commander Ashiq Nengroo house at the new colony Rajpora Pulwama claiming that it was built on encroached government land.  The two-storey house at New Colony in Rajpora had come up on state land, the official claimed. It was demolished by the district administration in the presence of police.

The newly constructed house located at Nai Basti Rajpora was said to be construed on state land. The demolishing drive was conducted in presence of district administration / Police and other officials. Nengroo was designated a Terrorist by MHA under UAPA on terror conspiracy charges in April this year.

Security forces said Nengroo is a wanted JeM commander and an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. In April this year, the Ministry of Home affairs declared Nengroo as a “designated terrorist ” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the Union Territory.

He is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now “engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir”, remote controlled from Pakistan, the ministry had said.

Meanwhile, the terror outfit 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) opposed the demolition of the house and threatened officials and police personnel, and people involved in demolition with dire consequences. The threat letter is viral on social media sites.

Police officials, however, sought to downplay the threats issued by TRF, a shadow outfit of the JeM, saying this was a desperate attempt by the terrorists.

 

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections