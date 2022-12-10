'Down to dirty games': AAP accuses BJP of trying to buy Delhi councillors with '100 cr budget'

New Delhi: After snatching the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday (December 10) made shocking allegations and accused the saffron party of poaching the AAP's Delhi counsillors. Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP has started 'playing its dirty games' and has a budget of 100 crores to buy councillors.

Singh alleged that one of the AAP elected representatives- Ronakshi Sharma - received a phone call from a man named Yogredra who said that BJP state president Adesh Kumar Gupta would like to talk to her Singh claimed that Gupta and BJP workers mentioned a budget of ₹ 100 crores for buying MCD councillors.

"Despite getting 30 seats less than AAP MCD elections 2022 and losing 80 seats as compared to the last elections, the BJP is down to its dirty games, just like the horse-trading of MLAs in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat," said Singh.

BJP ने Delhi में खोखा-खोखा Formula शुरू किया।



Yogender नाम के व्यक्ति ने AAP पार्षद को Phone कर कहा Delhi BJP अध्यक्ष @adeshguptabjp बात करेंगे



आदेश गुप्ता 10 पार्षद ख़रीदने के लिए 100 Crore का ज़िक्र कर रहे हैं



Police Commissioner इन्हें Arrest कर जांच करें



- @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/BSuBI4R78G — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 10, 2022

"Applying the same formula of poaching the councillors post elections in Delhi, the BJP is trying to murder democracy and insult the people's mandate," Singh added.

AAP senior leader urged Delhi Police Commissioner to arrest and jail such people who are trying to insult the people mandate for Delhi municipal elections. AAP on December 7, 2022 won 134 wards of MCD and cracked the winning streak for BJP which has been ruling Delhi's civic body for 15 years.