J&K: Security forces defuse IED in Tulibal, traffic halted on bypass highway

The area was quickly sealed off, and traffic and public movement were rerouted, details below.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IED discovered by joint security forces in the Tulibal region of Sopore
  • BDS was rushed to the scene and exploded the IED with a controlled blast
  • This is the fourth IED discovered and destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Security forces defuse IED in Tulibal, traffic halted on bypass highway

J&K: The Bomb Disposal Squad defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) discovered by joint security forces in the Tulibal region of Sopore, Baramullah, North Kashmir. Police Officials said that a Joint team of J&K's Sopore Police along with Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF detected an IED on the Sopore - Kupwara bypass road in the Tulibal area of Sopore when they were sanitizing the area for forces movement.

The area was quickly sealed off, and traffic and public movement were rerouted. BDS was rushed to the scene and exploded the IED with a controlled blast that caused no injury. This is the fourth IED discovered and destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir in the previous month.

