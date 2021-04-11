J&K: Security forces kill 12 terrorists in 72 hours in four separate encounters

New Delhi: The security forces killed 12 terrorists in four separate operations over the last 72 hours in the valley, which has led to the elimination of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit.

The director general of police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh informed reporters that the slain militants belonged to Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGUH) outfits. "Seven of them belonged to AGUH including the group`s chief, 3 to Al-Badr and 2 to LeT", the DGP said.

The slain LeT terrorists had carried out the killing of a territorial army soldier on Friday at Anantnag's Bijbehara.

The encounter in Anantnag between terrorists and security forces broke out late at night on April 10. A search operation is still underway, as per reports.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a quote to ANI said, "Terrorists responsible for the killing of Army jawan neutralised within two days in Bijbehara encounter."

Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police said that both terrorists were active for a long time and were wanted anted in many cases of terror crimes. "Both the hardcore local terrorists have been neutralised. Have been active for a long and wanted in many cases of terror crime," said DG Singh.

Notably, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Saturday by security forces.