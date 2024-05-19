Advertisement
J&K TERROR ATTACK

Twin Terror Attacks Hit J&K: Tourist Couple Shot, Ex-Sarpanch Killed Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

In a series of unfortunate events, a tourist couple from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was injured, and a former Sarpanch was assassinated in two separate terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and Shopian districts.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 19, 2024, 12:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Twin Terror Attacks Hit J&K: Tourist Couple Shot, Ex-Sarpanch Killed Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Twin terror attacks within an hour in South Kashmir have sounded the alarm just a week before the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. In a series of unfortunate events, a tourist couple from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was injured, and a former Sarpanch was assassinated in two separate terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and Shopian districts. In response to these incidents, security protocols have been strengthened to protect both residents and visitors to the area.

According to a senior police officer, the initial incident involved a tourist couple from Jaipur, Rajasthan, who were attacked by terrorists in the Yannar Pahalgam region of Anantnag. The injured couple was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. 

The male victim's condition is described as critical, while the female victim is stable. Following the attack, security personnel cordoned off the area and launched a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

The following incident took place in the Shopian district of South Kashmir, where unidentified terrorists targeted Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, a former Sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. Terrorists shot Sheikh at close range in Herpora village, Shopian. Despite being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

These attacks have prompted authorities to strengthen security measures in the region, particularly in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency on May 25. With political parties actively campaigning in the area, security agencies in South Kashmir face significant challenges in maintaining security and preventing further attacks.

 

