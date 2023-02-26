topStoriesenglish2577221
Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Cops Launch Manhunt

The deceased belonged to a minority group and has been identified as Sanjay Sharma, son of Kashinath Sharma who had worked as a security guard for the past 40 years. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A bank security guard named Sanjay Sharma died after he was fired upon by terrorists
  • He was critically wounded after the attack in Pulwama
  • The slain succumbed to his injuries at the hospital

Pulwama: A bank security guard named Sanjay Sharma died after he was fired upon by terrorists on Sunday (February 26). He was critically wounded after the attack and was admitted to a hospital in Pulwama but succumbed to his injuries, according to a senior police official. The deceased belonged to a minority group and has been identified as Sanjay Sharma, son of Kashinath Sharma who had worked as a security guard for the past 40 years. 

Kashmir zone police tweeted, "Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow."

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three terrorist associates of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. They said that police parties of PC Hatipora and Police station Behibagh arrested them last evening. According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out based on credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition and Kulgam police then established a specific Naka at Daderkoot, Alamganj Crossing to nab them.

The police recovered 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines, and 13 live Pistol rounds from the possession of the accused. 

It said that all three persons were detained and the preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in terror crimes and are providing support to terrorist organisations. 

