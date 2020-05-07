J&K top cop slams Pulitzer winners, tweets picture of grieving daughter of martyred police officer

New Delhi: A senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir took a jibe at Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalists for their photographs clicked during the shutdown of the valley after abrogation of Article 370. Imtiyaz Hussain Mir took to microblogging site Twitter and posted a photograph of a grieving daughter of a police officer who had been killed by terrorists in 2017 at Kashmir.

Hussain who is posted as SSP Security in Kashmir wrote: “This picture should haunt the conscience of humanity for times to come. An inconsolable daughter of a police officer martyred in 2017 in Kashmir. Any awards for this photograph?”

Any awards for this photograph? pic.twitter.com/TJwpZCPaF7 — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) May 6, 2020

Three photojournalists Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the international news agency Associated Press from Jammu and Kashmir were awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their photographs which they clicked in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370.

For the award to the phtographers, the Pulitzer board on its website said, "For striking images of life in the contested territory of Kashmir as India revoked its independence, executed through a communications blackout".