J&K: Two hybrid terrorists who killed non-local labourers in Shopian nabbed by police

Srinagar: Two Hybrid Lashkar terrorists responsible for the killing of two non-local labourers in Shopian have been apprehended within hours after the attack. One of the terrorists, identified as Imran Ganie resident of Harmain Shopian, had lobbed grenades at labourers at their rented accommodation. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar visited the Hermain area of Shopian in South Kashmir to take stock of the situation following the killing of two non-local labourers in a terrorist attack around midnight.

ADGP Kashmir accompanied by senior officers from Police, army and paramilitary forces after inspecting the terror crime scene, told reporters that two persons including Imran Bashir Ganai have been arrested so far. ADGP said Imran and his associate were acting as hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba and attacked the labourers from UP who were staying at temporary accommodation in the area.

ADGP Vijay Kumar said Imran and his associate arrested by police have confessed to the Grenade throwing incident on labourers killing two of them on spot. Vijay Kumar said that these two hybrid terrorists carried out the attack on the directions of Lashkar Commander Abid and Danish forces are raiding several places to track down these terrorists.

Vijay Kumar further said the Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Kumar Bhat was also carried out by LeT, three days back on 15th October. He said forces are after these terrorists carrying out soft targets on non-locals and soon, they will be eliminated.

At midnight, the terrorist lobbed a hand grenade due to which 2 non-local labourers got killed in the Hermain area of Shopian in South Kashmir.

Although they were immediately taken to the District hospital Shopian where they were declared bought dead. After medico-legal formalities, the bodies were sent to Srinagar where they will be sent to their native village. LG Manoj Sinha assured honoured transportation of the bodies to their villages: "District administration Shopian has deputed senior officers to make arrangements for transportation of the mortal remains to their respective villages with full honours."

Killings of Kashmiri Pandits continue

Earlier, a Kashmiri Pandit Pooran Kishan Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Chowdry Gund village of Shopian.

Sources in the police said that both arrested terrorists have given many leads and soon the hybrid terrorists module will be busted. They said they are trying to nab the active terrorists who are using hybrid terrorists for those incidents to neutralise them.

LG Manoj Sinha condemns terrorism

LG Manoj Sinha while condemning the killing said that authorities have intensified the efforts to crush the terrorism he said in a tweet, "Words cannot adequately condemn today's barbaric terror attack on Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Kannauj, UP. My deepest condolence to their families. One terrorist has been arrested & hunt is on for the others. Security apparatus has been directed to launch coordinated CT ops."

“We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem and have given full freedom to the security forces. Terrorism is a curse for civilised society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror & its elements.” he added

Mehbooba Mufti too condemned the incident but took a dig at the government. She said, "Distressing to know that two labourers were killed in an attack. At the risk of sounding repetitive, there is no sense of security & dignity for anyone living in J&K. These issues will be resolved only when GOI acknowledges that they exist."

This year 24 civilians were killed in target killings across Kashmir including Kashmir Pandits, non-local employees, and labourers. they were mostly killed by Hybrid terrorists whose police is having no records of the earlier crimes. These target killings and Hybrid terrorism is seen as a big challenge and worry for security forces.

SIU raids regarding IED case in Pulwama

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Unit of J&K on Tuesday morning conducted raids at multiple locations regarding IED case in Pulwama district South Kashmir.

A senior Police officer said that SIU (which is the Investigation Agency of Police on the District Level) is conducting raids in Jandwal, Armulla, Nilloraand Bandzoo villages of Pulwama regarding the recovery of 30 KG IED in August.

The officer further stated that already few people have been arrested earlier in connection with this case.

It's pertinent to mention that An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces in August