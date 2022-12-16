topStoriesenglish
J&K: Two people killed in alleged firing by sentry of an army camp in Rajouri

Protests by the thousands of locals in the vicinity have risen in protest, details below.

  • Two people were killed and one was injured in an alleged shot
  • Protests by thousands of locals in the vicinity have risen
  • The Army's version of the situation is awaiting

J&K: According to the police, two people were killed and one was injured in an alleged shot by a sentry of an army camp in the Rajouri district. An inquiry has been launched. SSP Rajouri said that “one person was also injured in the firing early morning and said that investigation is underway if it was a case of mistaken identity, etc.”

Kamal Kishore and Surinder Kumar, both residents of Phayalana ward No. 15 Rajouri, have been identified as the deceased. Protests by thousands of locals in the vicinity have risen in protest over the event that occurred at the TCP Alpha gate. The Army's version of the situation is awaiting.

