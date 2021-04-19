हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Shopian district

An official said that the Police CRPF and the army have launched a joint search operation

J&amp;K: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Shopian district
Picture credit: ANI

Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in Zeipora village of Shopian district on Monday (April 19).

The Kashmir zone police tweeted, “ Encounter has started at Zeipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice“ 

An official said that the Police CRPF and the army have launched a search operation. “Joint team of Police CRPF and army launched a cordon and search operation in Zeipora.” 

He added that as the searching party cordoned the suspected area where the terrorists were hiding, they fired at the search party and that’s how the encounter started.

Sources in police said that they suspect there are only two to three terrorists trapped in cordon, however, actual numbers will only be revealed once the operation is over. 

Joint operation in progress.

Jammu and KashmirShopian encounterJ&K police
