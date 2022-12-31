JKPSC CCE Main Exam Dates 2022 released at jkpsc.nic.in, check full schedule here
JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2022 will begin on February 20, 2023, scroll down to check the full exam schedule.
JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Dates 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the dates for the CCE Mains 2022 examination. The Commission will commence the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 from February 2023.
As per the official schedule released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on its official website- jkpsc.nic.in, JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2022 will begin on February 20, 2023, and will conclude on March 2, 2023.
JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Exam Dates
|JKPS CCE Main Exam Date
|Morning Session (10 am to 1pm)
|Afternoon Session (2.30 pm to 5.30pm)
|Feb 20, 2023
|Paper I (Essay)
|Qualifying Paper (English)
|
Feb 21, 2023
|Paper II (Gen Studies I)
|Paper III (Gen Std II)
|Feb 23, 2023
|Paper IV (Gen Std III)
|Paper V (Gen Std IV)
|Feb 28, 2023
|Paper VI (Optional paper I)
|March 2, 2023
|Paper VII (Optional paper II)
JKPSC CCE Main Exam Dates 2022 Official Schedule
Candidates must notice that the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will notify the venues of examination separately and will release the JKPSC CCE Admit Cards 2022 on the official website- jkpsc.nic.in soon.
