topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JKPSC CCE MAIN 2022

JKPSC CCE Main Exam Dates 2022 released at jkpsc.nic.in, check full schedule here

JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2022 will begin on February 20, 2023, scroll down to check the full exam schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JKPSC CCE Main Exam Dates 2022 released at jkpsc.nic.in, check full schedule here

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Dates 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the dates for the CCE Mains 2022 examination. The Commission will commence the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 from February 2023.

As per the official schedule released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on its official website- jkpsc.nic.in, JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2022 will begin on February 20, 2023, and will conclude on March 2, 2023.

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Exam Dates

JKPS CCE Main Exam Date Morning Session (10 am to 1pm) Afternoon Session (2.30 pm to 5.30pm)
Feb 20, 2023 Paper I (Essay) Qualifying Paper (English)

Feb 21, 2023

Paper II (Gen Studies I) Paper III (Gen Std II)
Feb 23, 2023 Paper IV (Gen Std III) Paper V (Gen Std IV)
Feb 28, 2023 Paper VI (Optional paper I)  
March 2, 2023 Paper VII (Optional paper II)  

JKPSC CCE Main Exam Dates 2022 Official Schedule

Candidates must notice that the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will notify the venues of examination separately and will release the JKPSC CCE Admit Cards 2022 on the official website- jkpsc.nic.in soon.

Live Tv

JKPSC CCE Main 2022JKPSC CCE Main 2022 Exam dateJammu and Kashmir Public Service Commissionjkpsc.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896