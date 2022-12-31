JKPSC CCE Main Exam Dates 2022 released at jkpsc.nic.in, check full schedule here

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Dates 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the dates for the CCE Mains 2022 examination. The Commission will commence the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 from February 2023.

As per the official schedule released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on its official website- jkpsc.nic.in, JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2022 will begin on February 20, 2023, and will conclude on March 2, 2023.

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Exam Dates

JKPS CCE Main Exam Date Morning Session (10 am to 1pm) Afternoon Session (2.30 pm to 5.30pm) Feb 20, 2023 Paper I (Essay) Qualifying Paper (English) Feb 21, 2023 Paper II (Gen Studies I) Paper III (Gen Std II) Feb 23, 2023 Paper IV (Gen Std III) Paper V (Gen Std IV) Feb 28, 2023 Paper VI (Optional paper I) March 2, 2023 Paper VII (Optional paper II)

Candidates must notice that the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will notify the venues of examination separately and will release the JKPSC CCE Admit Cards 2022 on the official website- jkpsc.nic.in soon.