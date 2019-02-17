हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

JMM leader Hemant Soren wants Congress to play role of 'elder brother' in grand alliance

Hemant Soren made the remarks just days after sealing an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand.

JMM leader Hemant Soren wants Congress to play role of &#039;elder brother&#039; in grand alliance

NEW DELHI: JMM working president Hemant Soren on Sunday said a grand alliance is the "call of the day" to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll and it is the duty of the Congress to play the role of 'elder brother' in grand alliance.

Soren made the remarks just days after sealing an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand.

Talking to PTI, the former Jharkhand chief minister noted that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress have left their past troubles behind and decided to align with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) in order to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha as well as the assembly polls in the state this year.

"Collectively, it has been decided after the meeting with Rahul Gandhi ji that the Congress will contest more number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls and the JMM will contest the lion's share of seats in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections," he told PTI.

"Our alignment with the Congress along with JVM (P) and RJD in Jharkhand is based on a larger mutual goal of building a socially inclusive, pro-people and welfare-focused government which prioritises the rights and entitlements of the marginalised," Soren, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly said.

Hemant Soren, son of JMM chief Shibu Soren, remarked that it is the duty of the entire Opposition to fight together against the BJP in order to save India's constitutional values, secularism, democratic principles and governance. 

"I do strongly believe that all regional parties will give due importance to these issues and as reiterated by all senior leaders at the rally in Kolkata, a grand alliance against the BJP is a natural call of the day," he said.

Soren remarked that regional parties from different states are taking an active role in forging the grand alliance against the BJP. "Mamata Didi, Chandrababu Naidu ji, Tejashwi, Sharad Pawar ji, Deve Gowda ji have all come forward to ensure we work towards a common goal," the 43-year-old leader said.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags:
JharkhandHemant SorenHemant Soren JMMHemant Soren JMM CongressLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath didn't accept offer to give up charge of backward class welfare dept: Rajbhar

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Karol Bagh fire tragedy: Delhi police nab absconding hotel owner from airport

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close