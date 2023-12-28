JN.1 COVID Variant: 3 In 4 Indians Abandoned Masks, 29% Plan To Party On New Year, Says Survey

NEW DELHI: Despite concerns over growing COVID-19 cases in the country, a national survey conducted by LocalCircles has yielded shocking results that 72% of Indians surveyed consider masks a thing of the past. This comes even as recent data from the Union Health Ministry reveals a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases, with the active case tally surpassing 6,500 and six reported deaths. Of particular note is the emergence of JN.1, a new sub-variant of COVID-19, prompting the central government to issue advisories to states to heighten vigilance. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is leading efforts in genome sequencing to understand the characteristics of this new variant.

Mask Compliance Declines Despite Advisory

Despite these alarming developments, a significant shift in public behavior has been observed. A national survey conducted by LocalCircles, receiving over 22,000 responses from 317 districts, indicates that 72% of Indians surveyed consider masks a thing of the past. This revelation comes at a time when health experts emphasize the importance of mask-wearing, especially in crowded spaces and areas with poor ventilation.

How The Majority Of Indians Responded To The Survey?

When asked about compliance in their respective areas, 72% of respondents asserted that wearing masks is now history, with only 3% reporting adherence to masking norms. The survey highlights a stark disregard for COVID-appropriate behavior, posing a potential risk as cases continue to rise.

New Year Socialization Plans Amidst Health Concerns

As the New Year approaches, the survey delved into citizens' socialization plans. Out of 11,335 respondents, 29% expressed intentions to socialize over New Year's, raising concerns about potential super-spreader events. Notably, 58% plan to stay with immediate family at home, while others consider community gatherings, restaurant outings, New Year parties, or travel.

Risk Perception, Lack Of Caution

The survey paints a worrisome picture of the prevailing risk perception among Indians. A mere 3% acknowledging adherence to masking norms indicates a widespread belief that the effort of wearing masks is not justified, despite the ongoing COVID risk. Experts warn that every infection contributes to cumulative immune system damage and increases the risk of long COVID, yet the majority remains unconvinced.

The current situation mirrors the surge in December 2021 with the Omicron variant. The unknown factor remains the severity of the JN.1 subvariant, particularly its impact on vulnerable populations. As 29% plan to socialize over New Year's, the need for heightened caution and adherence to preventive measures becomes imperative.

Survey Demographics: Understanding Public Sentiment

The comprehensive survey drew responses from 22,000 citizens across 317 districts, with 67% male and 33% female participants. Geographically, 47% were from tier 1, 31% from tier 2, and 22% from tier 3, 4, and rural districts. Conducted on the LocalCircles platform, all participants were validated citizens registered with LocalCircles, ensuring a representative sample.