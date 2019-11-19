JNU administration approaches Delhi High Court against protesting students

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has moved to Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against Delhi police and protesting JNU students and JNUSU leaders.

In its plea, the JNU administration has sought students for allegedly violating Delhi High Court's ruling which restrain them to protest within 100 meters of the admin block of university.

The complaint filed by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar through university's standing counsel Monika sought the court's direction to issue a contempt notice against the student leaders. The plea states that due to the ongoing protests the daily work of administration has been affected since October 28.

The administration has registered the names of JNUSU President Aishe Ghose, General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav, Vice President Saket Moon and former JNU student leaders N. Sai Balaji, Geeta Kumari, Sarika Choudhary, Apeksha Priyadarshani, Krishna Rao and some others in its plea.

The plea read, "The instant petition is being preferred by the university against the contemnors for gross and continuing violation of the order dated 09.08.2017...by protesting within 100 meters of the administrative block and the day-to-day administration of the petitioner University due to which the working of the university has come to a standstill," as reported by IANS.

The university also sought the court's direction to Delhi Police to provide assistance to the varsity for controlling acts of the students and remove them from 100 meters of the Administrative Block of the varsity in accordance with the previous order of the High Court.

The High Court will likely hear the matter on Wednesday (November 20).