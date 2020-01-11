JNU constitutes 5-member committee to look into January 5 violence

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday formed a five-member committee to look into the violence on the campus on January 5. The committee comprises Prof Shashant Mishra, Prof Santosh Vipula, Prof Mazar Asif, Sudheer Pratap Singh and Prof Bhaswati Das.

JNU administration also issued a notice stating that if any outsider or an unauthorized student or guest is found staying in the rooms (of any hostel at the varsity), necessary action will be initiated against the resident student, as per administration rules. This move of the college comes keeping in concern the safety inside the university. To ensure proper implementation of the rule, the JNu administration has also taken a security audit of hostels to check the stay of outsiders and unauthorized students.

Delhi Police, which is investigating into the matter, had on Friday released names of nine suspects, seven from Left including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and two from ABVP, who were recognized through the CCTV footage.

However defending herself, JNUSU president-elect Aishe Ghosh said, “What’s the proof against me?” She asserted that until and unless Delhi Police conducts a fair probe, she would continue to protest in a peaceful and democratic manner. “Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” Ghosh said.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday appealed to the students who are out of the station to come back because the academic session is starting. ON Friday, JNU administration had issued circulars stating that academic session will start in JNU from the January 13.

Kumar also interacted with students on Saturday during which he said that some ''activist students'' backed by a group of teachers are the trouble brewers who have created an atmosphere of terror forcing students to vacate the hostel.

''The terror created by some of the activist students went to such an extent that many of our students had to leave the hostels. Our campus is known as a peaceful campus," the V-C said.

On January 5, some masked men with sticks and iron rods entered the JNU campus and launched an attack on students and teachers, they entered students' hostel and vandalized campus property. Several people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra, and many teachers received grievous injuries.