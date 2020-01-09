JNU Teachers Association meets MHRD Secretary, demands removal of V-C M Jagadesh Kumar

New Delhi: After the campus violence on Sunday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has now demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. A meeting had been called by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday (January 9), the delegation of four -- JNUTA President, Vice President, Treasurer and Joint Secretary met with Secretary of MHRD and put forth their demand.

The JNUTA delegation led by Prof DK Lobiyal said, "We have a demand that the V-C be removed from the post."

Speaking on the turn of events, Khare claimed that what happened was extremely sad and that students had a lot of grievances. "Whatever has happened in last few days is extremely sad. Students have a list of grievances. The teachers also have grievances against the administration, we are trying to resolve all of them. I have called the Jawaharlal Nehru University VC and team tomorrow morning. I have also offered the students that I will be meeting them again tomorrow regarding their demands. Such incidents should not re-occur," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, JNU students have been protesting since Monday demanding the removal of V-C M Jagadesh Kumar. On Thursday, they marched towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding the removal of the varsity's Vice-Chancellor following the campus violence on January 5.

Khare has invited the students again for discussion at 3 pm tomorrow (January 10). Efforts are on to resolve outstanding issues and to ensure that JNU retains its reputation as a premier academic and research institution in the country.

On Sunday, some masked men with sticks and iron rods entered the JNU campus and launched an attack on students and teachers, they entered students' hostel and caused wide-spread vandalism. Several people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra and teachers received grievous injuries.

The attack has been condemned from all quarters with protests and demonstrations being held across the country. Students from various colleges in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal too protested against the violence and stood in solidarity with the JNU.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with the violence on Monday, January 6, but no arrests have been made so far.