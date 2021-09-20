KCET result 2021 to be released today on kea.kar.nic.in, here’s when and where to check scores

New Delhi: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the state’s Common Entrance Test (CET) on Monday (September 20, 2021). Karnataka CET result is going to be announced at 4 pm and will be available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.Karnataka.gov.in.

Minister for Higher Education, C.N. Ashwath Narayan has stated that the results are being given in record limited short period after the examinations.

Additionally, he also thanked the examination authority officers, staff and said they have worked day and night in the interest of students.

KCET result 2021: Important points

- The CET exams were successfully held on August 28, 29 and 30 amid Covid-19 fears in Karnataka.

- As many as 2,01,834 students have registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 per cent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations.

- The CET exams were held in 530 centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines. Twelve students who tested positive for Covid also gave their exams in the stipulated rooms.

- A total of 1,94,419 students had registered for 2020 CET exams. However, II PUC examinations have been cancelled in the wake of Covid in Karnataka this year and all students have been given passing marks.

