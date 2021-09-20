हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KCET 2021

KCET result 2021 to be released today on kea.kar.nic.in, here’s when and where to check scores

Karnataka CET result is going to be announced at 4 pm and will be available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.Karnataka.gov.in. 

KCET result 2021 to be released today on kea.kar.nic.in, here’s when and where to check scores
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the state’s Common Entrance Test (CET) on Monday (September 20, 2021). Karnataka CET result is going to be announced at 4 pm and will be available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.Karnataka.gov.in. 

Minister for Higher Education, C.N. Ashwath Narayan has stated that the results are being given in record limited short period after the examinations.

Additionally, he also thanked the examination authority officers, staff and said they have worked day and night in the interest of students. 

KCET result 2021: Important points

- The CET exams were successfully held on August 28, 29 and 30 amid Covid-19 fears in Karnataka.

- As many as 2,01,834 students have registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 per cent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations.

ALSO READ | JNUEE 2021 examination from today, check exam hall instructions, COVID-19 guidelines here

- The CET exams were held in 530 centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines. Twelve students who tested positive for Covid also gave their exams in the stipulated rooms.

- A total of 1,94,419 students had registered for 2020 CET exams. However, II PUC examinations have been cancelled in the wake of Covid in Karnataka this year and all students have been given passing marks. 

