JNUEE 2022 Application correction window ends TODAY at jnuexams.nta.ac.in- Steps to edit application form here

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to end the correction process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form today, November 24, 2022. Candidates can edit their application by going to the JNUEE website, www.jnuexams.nta.ac.in, and following the instructions there. The rectification period will be open until 11:50 PM today. The JNUEE test for doctoral programmes will be held this year on December 7, 8, 9, and 10. The three-hour entrance exam will be administered using a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will be administered over the course of two sessions: the morning session will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session will run from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JNUEE 2022: Here’s how to make corrections

Visit the official site of JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Click on JNUEE 2022 application form and login to the account.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Your application correction has been done.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Additional candidates are urged to make the corrections carefully because NTA will never, ever accept another round of corrections to any candidate's details.