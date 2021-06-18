JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh served four notices in a week by admin

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has reportedly issued at least four show-cause notices to its student union president Aishe Ghosh in a week.

The latest notice was issued by the proctor's office in relation to an on-campus demonstration Ghosh was a part of on December 5 last year in support of the farmers’ agitation.

She has been accused of “violating COVID-19 rules implemented by the university and the Government of India".

Ghosh has been asked to submit her response by June 24.

Sharing the notice on Twitter, she wrote, “Let this be said loud and clear, for any injustice happening around us, in this society, we will keep speaking against the oppressor. We will keep speaking for the oppressed. In solidarity with our farmers.”

Last week, Ghosh was issued a show-cause notice for a protest in 2018, calling it an act of "indiscipline and misconduct".

The JNUSU president said she was issued another notice for an act of "effigy burning" of the ABVP and a fourth for holding a protest earlier this year demanding that the library be reopened after the pandemic-induced closure.

