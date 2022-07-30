NewsIndia
JNV Admission 2022-23: Apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Class 11 at navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have invited applications for admission in Class 11 against vacant seats, scroll down for a direct link to apply and other important details.

Jul 30, 2022

JNV Admission 2022-23: Apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Class 11 at navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened the applications window for admission to Class 11 against vacant seats in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in Science, Commerce, Vocational and Humanities streams. 

Students who have studied Class 10 in academic session 2021-22 in Government or Government recognized schools in the same district or state, where JNV is functioning can apply for the admission through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti – navodaya.gov.in till August 18.

“Admission against available vacant seats in Class 11 on the basis of marks secured by students in Class 10 board exam during academic session 2021-22, subject to admission criteria of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti", an official statement said.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11 Registration Direct Link

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11 registration eligibility criteria

Students applying for admission in Class 11 should have the date of birth between June 1, 2005, to May 31, 2007 (both days inclusive). 

As per the official notification, a district-wise merit list will be prepared, and students will be chosen to fill the open vacancies. After selecting students against the vacancies in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at the state level. Students who are from NCC, Scouts and Guides, and sports and games will get additional weightage.

