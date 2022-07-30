NEET UG 2022 answer key likely by Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest update here
NEET UG 2022 answer key is likey to be released at neet.nta.nic.in by tomorrow, scroll down for more details.
NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET answer soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by July 21 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited.
NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.
NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download
Students can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available
- NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen
- Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code
- Match the responses mentioned in the answer key
- Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official
Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can challenge the responses by paying the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 on NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in for each objection.
