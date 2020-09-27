Jobs: UPSSC to start recruitment process for over 14,000 posts in irrigation department soon

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPPSC) is likely to start the recruitment process for over 14,000 posts in the irrigation department in the coming days.

As per reports, the recruitment process will start for more than 14,000 vacant posts for Group B and C in the irrigation department.

Besides the clerk vacancies at the Chief engineer, regional and divisional offices, there are job opportunities at these posts - Cenchpal, Irrigation Supervisor, District Inspector, Work Supervisor, Munshi, Head Munshi, Tube well operators and Deputy Revenue Officer.

The educational qualification for these posts will be intermediate.

The total number of vacancies in several Group 'C' posts are as follows:

1. Clerk - 2,375

2. Cinchpal - 4,587

3. Irrigation supervisor - 849

4. District Inspector - 430

5. Work supervisor - 49

6. Munshi - 315

7. Head Munshi - 38

8. Tubewell operator - 5,724

A total of 14,367 people will be recruited for these posts.