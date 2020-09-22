Job openings in UPSC, NHM, PNB; here's how to apply online

In good news to those looking for a job in the government and private sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), other government, private entities have come up with various vacancies.

It is to be noted that the organisations have started the hiring process and the online application process for most of the vacant posts will be closed this month.

Here's a look at the vacancies you might be eyeing for:

UPSC Vacancies: The Union Public Service Commission, (UPSC) advertised for various vacant posts in ministries- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Department, Directorate of Ayush, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 24 vacant posts advertised in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one vacancy for the post of research officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, three vacancies in the Home Department, Govt of Delhi, seven vacancies for the post of general duty, medical officer, dept of Health and Family Welfare.

NHM MP CHO Vacancies: The National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh is hiring for the post of Community Health Officers (CHO). A total of 3800 vacancies are advertised under this recruitment process. The application process has begun from September 18 and interested candidates can apply till October 8 at nrhmmp.gov.in or sams.co.in.

TNUSRB Vacancies: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a recruitment notification inviting applicants to apply for the posts of constables, jail warden and firemen. There are over 10,000 (10,908) vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the website- tnusrbonline.org. The candidates can apply till October 26.

BPSC vacancies: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the advertisement for the 66th combined competitive exam (CCE) at its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 562 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 169 vacant posts are reserved for female candidates, as per the official notice. The application process will be closed on October 20.

The commission (BPSC) has also invited applications for several teaching posts from the assistant professor, lecturer to head of the department in state-run engineering and polytechnic institutes. A total of 605 vacancies have been advertised. Interested can apply at bpsc.gov.in. The application process will be closed on September 21.

Bank of India recruitment 2020: The Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for 214 vacant posts across different positions. Interested can apply at bankofindia.co.in till September 30. The vacancies are for 214 posts.

UPPSC recruitment 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released the detailed notification inviting applications for the posts of a total of 610 vacant posts across designations. The candidates will get a maximum remuneration of over Rs 2 lakh per month. The application process is on and the last date to submit application fees is October 1, however, candidates can submit online applications till October 5.

PNB SO recruitment 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the post of specialist officer (SO) at its official website, pnbindia.in. A total of 535 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The application process will be closed on September 29.