New Delhi: Union minister Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday (May 3) said that the BJP will hold a massive protest in Rajasthan's Jodhpur at Jalori Gate area if no strict actions are taken in the Jodhpur clashes.

"We have warned the Administration that if no action is taken in this incident, then, we will hold a massive protest at Jalori Gate in Jodhpur," the Union minister told ANI.

Shekhawat also attacked the Gehlot government, alleged that the government is protecting the criminals and the incident of violence shows the complete failure of Congress to maintain the law and order in Rajasthan. "The law and order situation is in disarray in Rajasthan," Jodhpur MP Shekhaweat told ANI.

The Union minister also said that the clashes were fabricated as the same type of stones were used for pelting. He also said that the same type of violence took place in Rajasthan's Karauli and now criminals in the state don't fear the law.

Shekhawat's scathing comments come after the communal tension broke out in the Jalori Gate area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, which led to stone pelting, leaving at least four policemen injured in the early hours of Tuesday (May 3).

Jodhpur Clash

The police lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation hours before Eid in the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who appealed to the people to maintain peace. The two sides clashed with each other over installing a religious flag in connection with Eid, police said.

"Four policemen were injured in the stone pelting. Heavy police force was deployed in the area to control the situation," a source in the police control room told PTI.

The chief minister asked the people to uphold brotherhood and called the incident unfortunate.

जोधपुर, मारवाड़ की प्रेम एवं भाईचारे की परंपरा का सम्मान करते हुए मैं सभी पक्षों से मार्मिक अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

"While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said in a tweet. Gehlot said he has instructed the administration to maintain peace and order.

(With agency inputs)

