Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 June Exam: The application process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research -University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, CSIR-UGC NET 2022 is underway and the NTA will soon conclude the process on August 10, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the CSIR UGC NET 2022 can visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in to fill the application form.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Important Dates

Commencement of CISR NET application process: July 11

Last day to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2022: August 10

Correction in the particulars of application form: August 12 to 16

CSIR UGC NET 2022 application fee Fee

General/General-EWS: Rs 1000

OBC-NCL: Rs 500

SC/ST: Rs 250

Third gender: Rs 250

PwD: NIL

As per the Information Bulletin of CSIR UGC NET 2022, an applicant can apply for payment through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. Applicants are advised to read Payment instructions carefully before paying the application fee.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 here how to apply

Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022.” Register yourself and login generated ID and password. Fill the application form. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Form and download it

This year, the CSIR UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 31,000/- p.m for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University / Institution.

