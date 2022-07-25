UPSSSC PET 2022: The deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) PET 2022 registration is July 27, 2022. Candidates should know that they won't be allowed to register for the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam after the deadline. The last date for fee payment is also July 27, 2022. The last date for name correction is Aug 3, 2022. The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be held on September 18. Candidates who pass the UPSSSC PET test in 2022 are eligible to take the UPSSSC Mains exam in 2022. The minimum eligible age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.

UPSSSC PET exam 2022: Important Dates

1. UPSSSC PET Notification released June 28, 2022

2. Online application started June 28, 2022

3. Last Date to apply is July 27, 2022

4. Last date to pay application fee August 3, 2022

5. Correction window closing date August 3, 2022

6. UPSSSC PET Admit card August 2022

7. Date of Examination September 18, 2022

8. Answer Key to be released (tentative) September 2022

9. Declaration of the Result October 2022

UPSSSC PET exam 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Go to the UPSSSC website (upsssc.gov.in).

- To register as a candidate, click the link for Candidate Registration.

- Fill in all the details carefully and complete the PET registration process.

- Save the registration number for your PET.

- After the registration is complete, go to the homepage and look for the 'Applicant Segment.'

- There is a link to the "Applicant's Dashboard" under the "Applicant Segment" (Login Thru PET REG. No.).

- You will be directed to the application authentication page after clicking the link.

- Send in all the information, then go ahead and pay the charge.

- You can now download and save your application form because the procedure is finished.

- For reference in the future, print off your UPSSSC PET 2022 application form.

The PET is being conducted as an Eligibility Test for the recruitment of Group B and C posts like Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant and others.