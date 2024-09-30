Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800332https://zeenews.india.com/india/jooton-se-pitwaunga-sangeet-som-sparks-controversy-with-fresh-remark-against-babus-2800332.html
NewsIndia
SANGEET SINGH SOM

'Jooton Se Pitwaunga': Sangeet Som Sparks Controversy With Fresh Remark Against Babus

Former BJP MP Sangeet Som threatened the officials against wrongdoings related to the Sakoti Ganna Committee polls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Jooton Se Pitwaunga': Sangeet Som Sparks Controversy With Fresh Remark Against Babus

BJP leader Sangeet Som is known for his vocal remarks and sparks stirs quite often with his controversial remarks. The former Meerut MP has admitted to having threatened government officials from a public platform saying that he would make the public beat them if they don't work as per the law. Sangeet Som made the remarks while addressing a gathering on Sunday.

During his speech, Som said that many journalists asked him whether he threatened an officer or not. "They asked me if I threatened an officer. They asked me if the video was going viral. Any other leader would have refused to admit that it was their video or their voice, but I said yes I was the one who threatened," he said, asking if he should have threatened them more.

The Meerut MP was addressing an audio clip that went viral a few days ago, in which he was allegedly heard threatening a government official. The incident is connected to the elections of the 'Ganna Samiti' or sugarcane corporation.

Sangeet Som told the official that if any minor wrongdoing happens in the Sakoti Ganna Samiti election, he will make the officials pay a price for it. Som threatened the officials and said, "Mr. AR, keep this in mind. Don’t make me open my third eye. Understand what I'm telling you. You don’t know whom you're talking to."

Sharing the audio on X, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said, "Do we need to say what inspired the threatening and abusive language of the UP BJP leader? The person's speech is based on the type of friend he has."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage