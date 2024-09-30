'Jooton Se Pitwaunga': Sangeet Som Sparks Controversy With Fresh Remark Against Babus

BJP leader Sangeet Som is known for his vocal remarks and sparks stirs quite often with his controversial remarks. The former Meerut MP has admitted to having threatened government officials from a public platform saying that he would make the public beat them if they don't work as per the law. Sangeet Som made the remarks while addressing a gathering on Sunday.

During his speech, Som said that many journalists asked him whether he threatened an officer or not. "They asked me if I threatened an officer. They asked me if the video was going viral. Any other leader would have refused to admit that it was their video or their voice, but I said yes I was the one who threatened," he said, asking if he should have threatened them more.

The Meerut MP was addressing an audio clip that went viral a few days ago, in which he was allegedly heard threatening a government official. The incident is connected to the elections of the 'Ganna Samiti' or sugarcane corporation.

Sangeet Som told the official that if any minor wrongdoing happens in the Sakoti Ganna Samiti election, he will make the officials pay a price for it. Som threatened the officials and said, "Mr. AR, keep this in mind. Don’t make me open my third eye. Understand what I'm telling you. You don’t know whom you're talking to."

Sharing the audio on X, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said, "Do we need to say what inspired the threatening and abusive language of the UP BJP leader? The person's speech is based on the type of friend he has."