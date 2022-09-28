JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be RELEASED TODAY at josaa.nic.in- Here’s how to check

JoSAA Results 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will issue the second phase of the JoSAA seat allotment results today, September 28. The second round of JoSAA seat allocation results will be posted on the organization's official website, josaa.nic.in. Check the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation results if you registered for JoSAA counselling and are applying for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. The JoSAA seat allotment results will be announced tonight at 5 p.m. Candidates must enter their application numbers and passwords to access the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation results on the website.

Shortlisted candidates for the round 2 JoSSA seat allocation must confirm their admission by showing up in person at the institute and paying the admission fee by October 1 at 5 p.m. The shortlisted candidates' seats will be assigned by JoSAA based on their merit, the choices they made when filling out the online application for JoSAA counselling, and the availability of seats. The results of the JoSAA round 1 seat allocation were released on September 23.

JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated Seat Allotment Result - Round 2 link

Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Click and access the JoSAA second phase of seat allotment result

For the academic year2022–2023, JoSAA oversees and controls the joint seat distribution for admissions to 114 institutes. This includes 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 23 IITs (Other-GFTIs).



