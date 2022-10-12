JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 5 seat allotment result RELEASED on josaa.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here
Registration for JoSAA counselling began on September 12, 2022, following the release of the Architecture Aptitude Test, and candidates who passed the test were eligible for JoSAA counselling.
- The results of Round 1 were announced on September 23, 2022
- The results of Round 2 were announced on September 28, 2022
- JoSAA counseling 2022 will be conducted for Round 6 and for NIT+ System
JoSAA 2022: Joint Seat Allotment Authority, JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 is released for Round 5. Candidates can check the JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment result from the official website-- josaa.nic.in. Candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application number and date of birth to access their portal and check the seat allotment order.
JoSAA 2022 seat allotment result: How to check
Go to the official website--josaa.nic.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, 'View Seat Allotment Result Round 5'
Now, log in using the application number and password
Upon logging in to the website, the result will be displayed on the screen
Download the same, go through the details and take a printout for further reference
JoSAA 2022: Checklist of documents required
- Provisional JoSAA seat Allotment Letter 202
- Two Passport size photographs
- Candidate Undertaking
- Photo Identity Card (valid)
- Original JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022
- Proof of Seat Acceptance fee payment by e-challan or SBI Net banking
- Date of Birth Proof (10th Standard Mark Sheet)
- Class 12th (or equivalent) Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate
- Medical Certificate
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Certificate for PwD (if applicable)
- Passport (for foreign nationals) or OCI Certificate or PIO Card (if applicable)
- DS Certificate (if applicable)
- Registration cum Locked Choices for Seat Allotment
The results of Round 1 were announced on September 23, 2022, while the results of Round 2 were announced on September 28, 2022. Further to this, JoSAA counseling 2022 will be conducted for Round 6 and for NIT+ System. Round 6 will be the final round of counseling for admission to IITs. The seat allocation process for the 6th round will begin on October 16 as per the schedule.
