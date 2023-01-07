Joshimath Is Sinking: Cracks in Shivling of Shankaracharya Madhav Ashram Temple, landslide taking a formidable form!

The landslide happening in Joshimath of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has now taken a formidable form. After Maa Bhagwati temple was hit by a landslide in Joshimath, now cracks have appeared in Shivling of Shankaracharya Madhav Ashram temple. Big cracks have appeared in the buildings of the complex, around the Lakshmi Narayan temple. Brahmachari Mukundanand, in-charge of Jyotir Math, said that cracks had appeared in the entrance of the math, Lakshmi Narayan temple and auditorium. In this complex, Totakacharya cave, Tripur Sundari Rajarajeshwari temple and the seat of Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth are situated.

The team of experts was also surprised to see the devastation in Joshimath. On the first day, the team failed to find out the cause of the rampant subsidence of the city and the cracks in the walls, doors, floors of dozens of houses and buildings.The pictures that surfaced of Shankaracharya's Gaddi Sthal are troubling everyone. Jyotirmath's Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has expressed concern over the landslide happening in Joshimath. He said that Jyotirmath was also coming into its grip. He has demanded the state government to provide quick relief to the families affected by landslides and make proper arrangements for their rehabilitation. He said that for the last one year there have been signs of land subsidence. But it was not taken care of on time.

The incident of land subsidence in Joshimath is very worrying. The historical and mythological cultural city Joshimath is in danger. More than 500 houses have been affected by the landslide in a week. Cracks have appeared in the houses. The expert team observed that there was a random leakage of water under the surface from all parts of Joshimath. It does not have one end.