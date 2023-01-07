Joshimath Sinking: Old temple of Maa Bhagwati collapses, sign of disaster gradually increasing in Devbhoomi!

Uttarakhand Joshimath News: The rift is widening, the people of the area adjacent to Joshimath are worried about what is in store for them. Joshimath of Uttarakhand is in the face of destruction. More than 600 houses are already cracked. Meanwhile, a house in Joshimath suddenly collapsed on Friday afternoon. Residents were alarmed. Fearing for their lives, they ignored the severe cold and spent the night in the open sky. Danger is gradually increasing in Devbhoomi.

According to local sources, not only Joshimath but the neighbouring town of Auli has also faced the same problem. Although no one was injured in the accident, traffic has been stopped in Auli for safety reasons. The administration has also ordered the closure of major projects like the hydel Power Plant and Chardham road. Residents of the area said that cracks were seen in the temple a few days ago. After that , the idol was moved to another place. But the temple collapsed on Friday. Due to this landslide, an ancient temple of Maa Bhagwati in Joshimath collapsed. However, there is no information about any loss of life or property in this accident. It is being heard that this was a family temple. Worshiped for more than the last six generations.

According to administration sources, all the families who are affected due to cracks will be given Rs. 4000 per month for the next 6 months. It is known that this cost will be borne by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. It is reported that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit the area today i.e Saturday. CM will visit Joshimath along with officials and will also examine the rehabilitation plan. Along with this, discussions can also be held with the experts regarding how to secure Joshimath?

A total of 561 buildings have developed cracks in Joshimath. Based on investigations, 127 in Gandhi Nagar, 28 in Marwari, 24 in Lower Bazar, Narsingh Mandir, 52 in Singdhar, 69 in Manohar Bagh, 29 in Upper Bazar, 27 in Sunil, 50 in Parasari, 153 in Ravigram have developed cracks. According to the Uttarakhand Disaster and Accident Synopsis (UDAS) report, 700 houses in Joshimath are not fit to live in. Now the PMO is also monitoring the matter, but the question is arising about how this situation came about in Joshimath? Joshimath city is important from an ancient, spiritual and strategic point of view, but the existence of the city is in danger. Landslides happening from place to place in the city are continuously increasing. Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini said that information has also been sought from the PMO on the Joshimath landslide. The matter is also being monitored by the PMO.