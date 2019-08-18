close

Uttar Pradesh

Journalist, brother shot dead in UP, CM announces compensation; Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt

Lucknow: A journalist working with a leading Hindi newspaper and his brother were shot dead following a scuffle over the disposal of cow dung in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The journalist, Ashish Janwani (23) was a photographer with Dainik Jagran, and his brother Ashutosh (19) were killed by their neighbour Mahipal Saini and his sons in the Madhonagar area of Saharanpur district.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the kin of the deceased. The chief minister's office further directed the district administration and the state police to take strict action against the accused.

According to reports, The incident is being called a matter of personal enmity. The incident took place after the victim's neighbours tried to dump cow dung near their house. The victims objected to it and the two were shot dead inside their house as the scuffle escalated. They were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties launched a scathing attack on BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deteriorating law and order situation and increase in the state's crime rate.

Lashing out at the UP state government, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that those responsible for stopping the crimes are only busy in covering them up.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote in Hindi, "What would you say to the system where shooting people dead has become a norm. The ones responsible for controlling the crimes are busy in cover-ups while Uttar Pradesh is already gripped under high crime rate."

Ashish was the sole bread earner for his family and is survived by his wife and mother. The accused are absconding while several police teams have been formed to nab them.

Uttar PradeshjournalistSaharanpurUP CMChief Minister Yogi AdityanathCongress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
