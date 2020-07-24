हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Journalist killed

Journalist shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari over land dispute; case filed

A case has been registered against seven people under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are underway.

Journalist shot dead in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Niwari over land dispute; case filed
Representational Image

Niwari: A journalist was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district after he was allegedly attacked by a group of seven men over an old rivalry. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Tiwari. According to the police, the incident took place near Putri Khera village on Wednesday (July 22) evening. 

"I have visited the spot. Prima facie it appears to be a case an old rivalry over a land dispute. We also had a complaint related to the land dispute. We have taken action on that," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratibha Tripathi was quoted as saying by ANI.

She said that a case has been registered against seven people under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are underway.

Reportedly, Tiwari had posted a video on social media two months ago anticipating a threat to his life and naming three men, who had allegedly threatened to kill him.

Journalist killed Madhya Pradesh Niwari murder MP Police crime
